Ha Giang restores passenger boats to view Tu San gorge on Nho Que river

In recent days, the suspension of tourist boat trips for visitors to explore the Tu San Gorge on the Nho Que River has been a matter of significant public concern.

Recently, the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, issued an urgent document to request the immediate restoration of tourist transportation on the Nho Que River starting from 7 a.m. on September 21st.

To serve tourists in a timely manner for sightseeing and experiencing the Tu San Gorge within the Nho Que 1 hydroelectric reservoir, the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District has requested that two entities, namely the Nho Que 1 Hydroelectric Joint Stock Company and the Tu San Agriculture and Tourism Services Cooperative, “work together to agree on a plan to continue transporting tourists within the scope of the Nho Que 1 hydroelectric reservoir.” The results of their collaboration will be submitted to the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District before 9 a.m. on September 20th.

Furthermore, the People’s Committee of the district has also requested the “resumption of tourist transportation within the Nho Que 1 hydroelectric reservoir,” with the starting time being 7 a.m. on September 21st.

In addition, any issues related to tourist transportation activities within the Nho Que 1 hydroelectric reservoir will be further reviewed by the People’s Committee of the district to address matters within its jurisdiction. Timely reports will be made to the provincial People’s Committee and relevant provincial specialized agencies to ensure appropriate resolutions.

A representative from the Tu San Agriculture and Tourism Services Cooperative confirmed that on September 21st at 7 a.m., tourist transportation activities for sightseeing, experiencing, and exploring the Tu San Gorge within the Nho Que 1 hydroelectric reservoir will resume.

@Vietnamnet