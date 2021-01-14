Ha Giang Province bans tourists from a local cliff after a man fell off it

Authorities of Meo Van District, Ha Giang Province have banned tourists from posing and taking photographs at a local cliff after a man fell off it last week.

Local media quoted Ly Van Dong, chairman of the Pai Lung Commune, as saying Wednesday that fences had been erected on roads leading to a cliff on the Ma Pi Leng Pass, one of the toughest in Vietnam and an attraction to daring tourists.

Tourists have also been banned from reaching the cliff due to foggy weather conditions, slippery terrain and other possible dangers, said Dong. The commune is seeking opinions from Meo Vac District on ways to allow tourists reach the cliff safely, he added.

Last Sunday, 29-year-old Mai The Hai from the northern province of Son La was posing for a photo on the cliff when he lost his footing and fell. Fortunately, the fall was not fatal, but he suffered multiple injuries after hitting sharp rocks.

He said he fell because the cold air made him shiver and feel dizzy.

“I was conscious after falling down, but everything happened too fast. I thought I was going to die,” he recalled.

Hai was rescued about 40 minutes after he fell and was rushed to a local hospital. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday.

“I’ve had to pay for my actions. I hope that other tourists looking for adventure like me would be more careful,” he said, adding that he plans to continue traveling and exploring, but in safer ways.

Dong said there had been no prior instance of anyone falling off the cliff, which was not named in any report.

Reported by Phan Anh, Lan Huong, @Vnexpress