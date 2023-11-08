Ha Giang prepares to implement fees for entry to Dong Van Karst Plateau

The expected revenue from ticket sales is approximately 48 billion Vietnamese Dong per year, which is used for management and contributed to the budget to support conservation, infrastructure development, and other related activities.

The People’s Committee of Ha Giang province has recently issued Decision No. 2131/QD-UBND approving the plan for collecting entrance fees for the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark. This is a step in the legal framework development process and will serve as the basis for the Provincial People’s Council to review and make decisions.

Dong Van Karst Plateau is a spectacular and unique combination of soaring peaks and deep canyons, with the highest peak being Meo Vac (1,971m) and the deepest canyon – Tu San, with cliff depths. up to more than 700m

According to the plan, Ha Giang will collect the fee once for overnight stays at accommodation service establishments in four districts: Đong Van, Yen Minh, Meo Vac, and Quan Ba. The fee does not include entrance fees at certain attractions within the Dong Van Karst Plateau, such as Lung Khuy cave (in Quan Ba district), Architectural and artistic relics of the King’s Dynasty, the historical site and scenic landmark Lung Cu flagpole (Dong Van district).

The fee for each adult staying overnight is 30,000 Vietnamese Dong per person per night, while children are charged 15,000 Vietnamese Dong. It is estimated that in 2024, the number of visitors to the Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark may reach nearly 1.8 million, generating an estimated revenue of around 48 billion Vietnamese Dong. A portion of this revenue will be allocated to the fee collection management unit and accommodation service establishments in the four districts within the Dong Van Karst Plateau, while the remaining part will be contributed to the budget for conservation, reinvestment in infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of the tourist experience.

Tourism is said to have changed the appearance of 4 highland districts of the Dong Van Karst Plateau

Dong Van Karst Plateau Global Geopark was established in September 2009 and officially recognized as a member of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in October 2010. It has successfully passed three reevaluation cycles as a member. Dong Van Karst Plateau has a large and relatively complex terrain, located in 4 distrhttps://thanhnien.vn/ha-giang-chuan-bi-thu-phi-vao-cao-nguyen-da-dong-van-185231106081721384.htmicts of Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Dong Van and Meo Vac with a total natural area of 2,356 km2. Currently, this place is putting into operation 4 experiential tourist routes with 59 heritage sites. According to statistics from the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ha Giang province, from 2015 to the end of 2022, about 65% of visitors to Ha Giang choose to visit the Stone Plateau area. @Thanhnien.vn