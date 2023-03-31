Ha Giang is ready to start construction on its first expressway project

Ha Giang province announced that the first phase of the Tuyen Quang – Ha Giang expressway project, which passes through Ha Giang province, will begin at 9am on April 8th, 2023. The project includes three construction packages with a total estimated cost of over 2.582 trillion Vietnamese dong.

The Tuyen Quang – Ha Giang expressway project, phase 1, is very significant for Ha Giang as it is the first expressway project to be implemented in the province.

This is a Group A transportation project, assigned by the Prime Minister to the Ha Giang Provincial People’s Committee as the authorized agency for approval. It was approved for investment by the Provincial People’s Council in Resolution No. 06, dated March 22nd, 2022. The investment scope for the section passing through Ha Giang province is about 27.48 kilometers in length. The starting point is the Vinh Tuy bridge crossing the Lo River and the end point is at km 244+350 on National Highway 2, at the intersection of National Highway 2 and Provincial Road 177 in Tan Quang commune (Bac Quang district).

The project is managed by the Ha Giang Provincial Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Transportation Works (the Project Management Board) as the investor, with a total investment of nearly 3.2 trillion Vietnamese dong and a project timeline from 2022 to 2025. The Project Management Board will complete land clearance within the expressway construction scope, with a total land area of over 315 hectares.

Illustration

In a short period of time, in order to have a ground for the Project Groundbreaking Ceremony, the People’s Committee of Bac Quang district issued a Decision to revoke land and a Decision to approve the value of compensation and support when the State revokes land for the location of the Project Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Tuyen Quang – Ha Giang Expressway (Phase 1), which passes through Ha Giang province in Quang Minh commune. The Compensation, Support and Resettlement Council actively coordinated with the investor and the People’s Committee of Quang Minh commune to publicly announce the Decision to revoke land, the Decision to approve the value of compensation and to pay compensation and support for 11 households and individuals at the Groundbreaking Ceremony location, with a total amount of nearly 1.7 billion dong. 100% of the households agreed to accept the compensation and hand over the land.

After completion, the Tuyen Quang – Ha Giang Expressway (Phase 1) project will create an economic development corridor from the capital city of Hanoi via the Noi Bai – Lao Cai expressway, connecting the Tuyen Quang – Phu Tho expressway to the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate, meeting the increasing demand for travel and transportation of goods, and solving the connectivity bottleneck between the two provinces of Tuyen Quang and Ha Giang within and between regions.

