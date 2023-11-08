Gun threat delays flight in Vietnam’s Da Nang city

A gun threat delayed a flight from Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang to Hanoi, airport authorities said yesterday.

VTC News has reported that Flight VN186, operating on the DAD – HAN route, had to be temporarily suspended due to alleged threats from two male passengers who claimed to have firearms.

The Security Center at Da Nang International Airport confirmed that it had collaborated with the Central Airport Authority to address two passengers who had violated aviation security and safety regulations.

On the evening of November 7, airport security personnel at Stop 27 in Da Nang Airport received a distress call from a flight attendant aboard Flight VN186. The message conveyed the alarming information that two male passengers were purportedly discussing the presence of firearms on the plane.

Flight VN186, originally scheduled to depart at 7:25 p.m. on November 7, faced a critical decision by the captain following this incident, leading to the refusal of boarding for the concerned individuals.

Promptly informed, the Aviation Security Force and the Central Airport Authority swiftly mobilized and reached the aircraft’s location at Wharf Number 27.

The Central Airport Authority decided to escort the passengers suspected of carrying firearms off the plane, initiated a comprehensive reevaluation of all passengers and their carry-on luggage, and conducted a thorough search of the aircraft.

By 9:00 p.m. on the same day, the inspection process concluded without the discovery of any dangerous items or prohibited explosives. Consequently, at 10:00 p.m., Flight VN186 resumed its scheduled journey.

The two passengers who had reportedly mentioned having firearms were identified as Nguyen Duc Trong, aged 30, residing in Tien Hai district, Thai Binh province, and Le Xuan Quang, aged 40, residing in Thai Binh city, Thai Binh province.

The case is currently under the jurisdiction of the Central Airport Authority, with actions being taken in accordance with the provisions of the Aviation Law.