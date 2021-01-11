GUMAC being defined as a happiness fashion brand. Here’s why

As a happiness fashion brand, GUMAC not only supplies quality products to customers but also carries out many activities expressing positive messages to employees, coordinators and community. Specifically, the idea of holding up a vegan party, with the humanistic meaning is one of the highlights this year.

The year-end vegan party

To close a year of adversities as well as create a sustainable and successful new year, many businesses are now “rolling out” year-end party plans. The year-end party will be designed in different forms based on the characteristics of the industry and corporate culture.

Among many choices, GUMAC – a happy fashion brand, recently surprised and attracted attention when boldly organizing a vegan, alcohol-free year-end party for coordinators and workers. It is known that the Gala is sponsored by enthusiastic startups of young Vietnamese people who want to bring values to the community by manufacturing healthy products.

GUMAC shoots to stardom when organizing the party with the theme “Family is No.1” using free-alcohol and vegan.

Talking about the reason for organizing a vegan year-end party, Mr. Le Thanh Van, Founder and President of GUMAC shared: “Currently, in developed countries around the world, more and more people are concerned about health and follow the vegetarian approach as a way to protect the body. This not only benefits the body but also helps us to be alert and have peace in mind, to feel life in a more positive way. Vegetarianism also helps to reduce CO2 emissions from raising animals for meat, thereby contributing to environmental protection. Therefore, we have unanimously organized a vegan year-end party and viewed this as a revolution for everyone to together build an awakened lifestyle, care more about health and the environment. At the same time, through this year-end party, GUMAC also wants to support food startups with natural origin, share the same business philosophy and desire to bring happiness to the community.

The philosophy of a happiness fashion brand

On the 5th anniversary of its founding, the year-end party with the theme “Family is number 1” is expected to create a warm atmosphere so that every GUMAC employee feels like returning home and encouraging them to choose a healthier and happier lifestyle.

GUMAC promotes human happiness, corporate culture takes family love as the core values.

Besides, the vegan and free-alcohol year-end party is also an opportunity for GUMAC’s collaborators and members to talk and exchange openly and informally, while ensuring health and concentration. The party’s happiness, true humanistic meaning will also be greatly multiplied.

Finally, GUMAC expects to make a positive change in the community, urge people to adjust their eating habits, practice a mindful lifestyle and together create a Green – Clean – Beautiful Earth. “We believe that as long as each person builds healthy habits for themselves, they will contribute to making the community to be a healthier and happier place to live,” said Mr. Le Thanh Van.

In addition to humanistic cultural activities, GUMAC is also known as “a brand for community” when freshly building fund packages for supporting people living in the central area; breast-cancer patients; … Now, GUMAC is completing the final part of the new T-shirt’s collection sponsoring the “Trang Ti” movie. All the revenue will be donated for the Orphans Organization. With the goal of expressing happiness to all people, GUMAC is about bringing more and more meaningful values, sharing and spreading love to society.

