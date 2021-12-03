Green tourism in Vietnam: a post-Covid-19 opportunity

Vietnam has just recently its border to welcome foreign tourists after almost 2 years of closure. The number is still limited, though it is a great start in this new normal. It will probably take a long time for the tourism industry in Vietnam to be the same as pre-Covid-19, but there come new opportunities, especially in Green Tourism.

According to a Euromonitor International report, Vietnam is in the bottom five of a global sustainable tourism league, at 96th out of 99 countries, standing alongside with Morocco, Mauritius, India and Pakistan. Though there are still a lot to do, Vietnam has started needed actions to boost a sustainable growth for the tourism industry. For example, Cu Lao Cham in Quang Nam province, abandoned plastic bags since 2009 with various environmental campaigns. Or in Hoi An, the world-famous ancient town in central Vietnam is cutting down single-use plastic disposals and bags, with limited traffic during daytime.

Popular biking trips in Mai Chau (Source: Internet)

In the new normal, green tourism has greater potentials than ever before, as after a long time of social distancing and isolation, people are craving for new exploration in the nature and community. According to a research, about 88% of Vietnamese tourists have changed their perceptions after the Covid-19, opting for a more active lifestyle. 100% of Vietnamese travelers asked on Booking.com also expressed their preference for hotels that are committed to sustainable tourism. There is also a growth in people’s willingness to explore local community’s lifestyle and buy their products as a way to support the local economy.

As planned by the Hanoi Department of Tourism, when the situation allows, there will be a connection of “green tourist spots” to deliver “green travel journeys”, allowing fully vaccinated tourists to explore popular areas in the North including Hung Temple (Phu Tho Province), Hoang Su Phi (Ha Giang Province), Quang Hanh (Quang Ninh Province)…

Vietnam is currently in the Phase 1 of the re-opening, with phase 2 expectedly to begin in January 2022 and phase 3 starting in the second quarter 2022.

By Tram Anh Pham

“Trâm Anh is a Hanoi-based sustainability promoter and writer. She is on the mission to create a sustainability movement for SMEs in Vietnam. She is the founder of Good Human, an environmental group with engaging contents and campaigns related to sustainability and circular economy. Get in touch with Trâm Anh at tramanh.pham161@gmail.com for collaboration and partnership!

