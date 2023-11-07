Green The Future: Officially Opens Registration For The National Level Championship

The Vietnam Supply Chain Challenge 2024, an academic competition that promises to ignite the fire of enthusiasm and unlock the true potential of young talents, is thrilled to announce the opening of registrations for the National Level Championship.

Registration deadline: November 25, 2023

Topic of contest: Personal care product

Under the theme “Vivid Passion: Ignite the Fire of Enthusiasm Within You!”, VSCC 2024 is all set to create a spectacular showcase with the aim of challenging participants to explore new depths and embark on an extraordinary journey towards achieving excellence in the world of supply chain management.

The journey to assert oneself is unceasing, and success is attainable to those who dare. The Vietnam Supply Chain Challenge 2024 will serve as a pivotal opportunity for young talents to unlock their potential. Don’t miss the following important information as it is the key to opening the door to success.

VSCC 2024, organized by the VILAS Supply Chain Club under the patronage of the Vietnam Logistics and Aviation School (VILAS), in partnership with Inchainge, is the exclusive host of the National Championship of the “Global Student Challenge.”

The competition’s goal is to provide a valuable platform for participants to create innovative scenarios through exciting rounds in a business simulation environment powered by The Cool Connection. Simultaneously, the contest will select Vietnam’s outstanding representatives to compete in the world elimination round (Asia region) and be ready to challenge the international stage at the Global Student Challenge.

Get ready for the Vietnam Supply Chain Challenge 2024! This competition has officially begun and promises to be a vibrant and captivating journey for participants to shine and overcome all challenges. VSCC 2024 represents the golden opportunity for dreams to soar high. Unleash your wings of knowledge and embark on the journey to glory. From the national championship to the world championship, let’s transform dreams into reality through this event.

RULES OF THE VSCC 2024 CONTEST

Participants: Students aged 18 to 24, currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at universities and colleges nationwide or having less than 2 years of work experience.

Timeline of the contest: Phase 1: November 1, 2023 – November 26, 2023: Team registration. Phase 2: December 1, 2023 – February 25, 2024: National Championship Rounds. Round 1: December 1-16 Round 2: December 17-23 Round 3: December 31 – January 13 Round 4: January 14-20

Should there be any changes to the VSCC 2024 contest, the VSCC 2024 Organizing Committee will notify you immediately.

Journey with us and conquer the Vietnam Supply Chain Challenge 2024, where winners become outstanding leaders!

