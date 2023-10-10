DIGIVORTEX: Grand Finale Night – Registration Form is Now Available

The exhilarating journey of the Digital Transformation Challenge has reached its thrilling conclusion. After two stages of intense competition, the top six teams are now ready to face their ultimate challenge in ROUND 3: INNOVALEAP. This is where they will be tasked with bringing their visionary solutions to life in the realms of Digital Retail and Digital Education.

In previous rounds, these teams were tasked with conceptualizing solutions that could transform businesses in the digital age. Now, they must roll up their sleeves and take on the challenge of actualizing these solutions in real-world scenarios. It’s a test of their creativity, innovation, and adaptability.

The DIGIVORTEX, a mysterious realm of digital challenges, awaits these teams. Inside its depths lie the unknowns that will truly test their mettle. The team that conquers these challenges will earn the coveted title of “Pacer On The Wave.” The stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable.

But where will all these questions be answered? The answer is the GRAND FINALE NIGHT! This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the climax of months of hard work and dedication. It’s the night when the top teams will showcase their innovations, demonstrate their solutions, and vie for the ultimate recognition.

Here are the details you need to mark on your calendar:

Date and Time: 15th October 2023, starting at 17:30.

15th October 2023, starting at 17:30. Venue: Hall A.116, Building A, located at 59C Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC.

Hall A.116, Building A, located at 59C Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC. Attendance Fee: Don’t worry; it’s absolutely free!

Joining the GRAND FINALE NIGHT is simple. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Like and Follow the @BELL UEH Fanpage to stay updated on all the latest developments. Step 2: React to the official GRAND FINALE post and tag two of your friends. You can find the official post here. Step 3: Register your attendance by filling out the registration form here. Step 4: Keep an eye on your mailbox for a confirmation of your attendance.

But that’s not all! If you’re a UEH student, there are additional benefits awaiting you. Your Student ID will be updated on the barcode system, and you’ll have the chance to receive fantastic gifts from our generous sponsors. It’s a night of learning, networking, and celebration.

So, save the date and join us at the GRAND FINALE NIGHT, where innovation meets reality, and the future takes shape. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the transformation of ideas into action!