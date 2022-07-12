Grab Vietnam collects hot weather surcharge: the company is required to explain

The Department of Competition and Consumer Protection (Ministry of Industry and Trade) has written requests to Grab Vietnam to explain the surcharge of harsh heat.

Responding to a VietNamNet reporter, the head of the Department of Competition and Consumer Protection (Ministry of Industry and Trade) confirmed that this unit has sent a document to Grab Vietnam, asking the ride-hailing company to provide explanation about the harsh heat surcharge to protect the interests of consumers.

The unit leader said that a document was sent to Grab asking the company to provide information and explanation. The deadline for the airline to provide information to the regulator is July 18.

According to the announcement of Grab Vietnam, “hot sun surcharge” from July 6 with many services by its two-wheeler such as GrabFood, GrabBike, GrabMart or GrabExpress. Users have to pay an additional 5,000 VND for each completed ride if the weather is hot and sunny.

Specifically, in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the surcharge for GrabFood, GrabBike, and GrabMart trips will be 5,000 VND; while the fee of GrabExpress delivery service is 3,000 VND per ride.

The company delivery, supermarket, money advance services (under Express service) in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will not apply the above fee. In return, the driver is rewarded with an additional 2,000 VND for each completed application.

In other localities such as Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Hue, Hai Phong, Can Tho, Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, the “summer surcharge” applies to two GrabBike services, GrabFood is also 5,000 VND.

Explaining the reason for applying the surcharge, Grab said that it wants to help reduce some of the difficulties when drivers make orders.

The imposition of the surcharge has caused strong protests from Grab’s customers and has been reflected in the media in recent days. According to customers, in addition to the high fare due to the recent increase in gas prices, it is unreasonable to collect surcharges according to the weather and Grab is currently generating too many types of surcharges such as rush hour fees, fees night driving, and hot sun surcharge to “exploit” customers.

In addition, according to the announcement of the ride-hailing company, this hot weather surcharge is to be shared with the drivers. But according to driver-partners, this surcharge is added directly to the fare, which means that they are not entitled to it but have to share with Grab at the current 7-3 discount rate.

“Grab is air-conditioned but still receives a surcharge in the heat, while we run all day on the street so hard, it’s not fair,” a Grab driver in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Regarding the collection of hot weather surcharges, answered in the Industry and Trade newspaper, Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Consumer Protection Association, said: Grab collects a surcharge for hot weather with some services such as that is unacceptable. Because according to Mr. Hung, the weather is sometimes rainy, sometimes sunny, and service prices are formed from input according to regulations.

According to the leader of the Consumer Protection Association, the increase in petrol prices has hit consumers’ pockets directly, as evidenced by the significant increase in the price of each Grab ride.

At the same time, when applying this surcharge, enterprises must have a shared view of the interests of the state, the interests of enterprises and the interests of consumers. When Grab collects a surcharge that needs to be clarified, the driver is entitled to both 5,000 VND or Grab “sitting cool and eating a golden bowl” together. If so, the ultimate disadvantage will still be the consumer.

@ Vietnamnet