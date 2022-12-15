Grab names its former Thailand’s Managing Director as new leader in Vietnam

Former Managing Director at Grab Thailand, Alejandro Osorio, has been named as Managing Director at Grab Vietnam, overseeing overall business operations and the development of the Vietnam business.

Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, just announced the appointment of Alejandro Osorio as Managing Director of Grab Vietnam. Before taking on the new role, Osorio has served at the Southeast Asian super-app rideshare and delivery services for five years.

According to the announcement on its website, Alejandro Osorio was appointed as CEO of Grab Thailand in 2020. Before Grab, he held several roles at Brightstar Corp Hong Kong and SoftBank. Earlier this month, the company announced executive director Worachat Luxkanalode will take over the role of Managing Director at Grab Thailand.

“Alejandro’s experience in building up business strategy on a regional scale and developing high-performing local teams makes him the right leader for the next phase of growth for Grab in Vietnam,” said Russel Cohen, group operations director at Grab.

“His strong track record in driving Grab Thailand to emerge even stronger post the Covid-19 pandemic will enable him to truly understand the strategy and execution needed to extend Grab’s leadership positions across all on-demand segments in Vietnam, while simultaneously giving back to the local communities.”

“I am excited to be part of the Grab Vietnam family to outserve Vietnamese consumers and partners. Grab has evolved tremendously over the past 8 years in Vietnam and become an indispensable part of millions of Vietnamese’s everyday lives. The unique scale, reach and assets we have now, together with a resilient, talented Grab Vietnam team, empower us to drive growth in a sustainable way”, Alejandro Osorio, Managing Director of Grab Vietnam told Vietnam Insider.

“I’m looking forward to working with the local team and partners to create more positive impact for local people, in support of the Vietnamese government’s socio-economic targets” Alejandro Osorio added.

The appointment came after Grab Vietnam’s former Managing Director, Nguyen Thai Hai Van, departed the company earlier this year to pursue “a new career opportunity”. Who has been latter appointed the first Country Director of Apple Vietnam, a source has confirmed.

Last month, the company said it expected revenue for this year between US$1.32 billion and $1.35 billion for the full year.

Since its entry to Vietnam in 2014, Grab has evolved itself to become a leading superapp platform in Vietnam, providing food, grocery, parcel deliveries, as well as mobility to serve Vietnamese’s everyday needs.