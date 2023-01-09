Grab collects surcharge for Lunar New Year

Ride-hailing application Grab has just sent a notice of service surcharges during the 2023 Lunar New Year to users.

This surcharge will be applied from January 20-26 for trips/orders within the hours of 6am – 10pm, depending on the province or city.

Specifically, the GrabBike transport service (GrabBike, GrabBike Economy, GrabBike Plus) will collect an additional 5,000 VND/trip in provinces and cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, and Da Nang.

Meanwhile, GrabCar service (4-seat GrabCar, 7-seat GrabCar, GrabCar Economy, GrabCar Plus, provincial Grab) collects an additional 15,000 VND/trip. GrabFood food ordering and GrabMart grocery shopping service collects an additional 5,000 VND/order.

Delivery services GrabExpress Super Speed, GrabExpress Super Speed (Food), GrabExpress Super Speed – 2H also collect an additional 5,000 VND/order.

According to Grab, the implementation of the surcharge is to maintain service quality and meet the increased demand during the Lunar New Year. During the last New Year holiday, Grab was the only company that did not apply surcharges and kept the fare unchanged.

In fact, it is not uncommon for ride-hailing applications to deploy Tet surcharges and has become an annual practice. Popular rates range from 5,000-15,000 VND/trip/order.

This is also how the apps increase the driver’s income as well as ensure the percentage of active partners.

In addition to the Lunar New Year, applications such as Grab, Gojek, or Be often apply a surcharge on occasions such as September 2, Christmas, and New Year.

