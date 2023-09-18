Google Maps adds emojis to favorite places

With the Google Maps app, users can tap on the “Saved” tab at the bottom of the screen to create a list of places they want to go or their favorite spots.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Google announced that thanks to a new update for the app, “you can customize saved locations with emoji icons to help you find your favorite places faster.”

Google adds the feature to find favorite places faster with emojis on Google Maps

Similar to other emojis available in messages, users can use emoji icons representing food, sports, or any other emotions to symbolize a saved location, according to PhoneArena.

This feature will not work with default lists that come with Google Maps, such as “Want to go,” “Favorite places,” “Travel plans,” “Labeled,” and “Starred places.”

Users will need to create their own lists or edit existing ones they’ve created themselves. In a video shared by Google on X, a new list named “Favorite Coffee Spots” was created. An emoji icon, in this case, a coffee cup, was chosen for the list, and a description was added. Now, you can simply add the locations you want to include in the list.

Google is believed to have made this change because emoji icons can convey more information to users than simply pinning a location on the map. By using emoji icons, users can quickly identify a favorite spot on the map.

@Thanhnien.vn