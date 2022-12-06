Google in Vietnam market has new managing director

Mr. Marc Woo assumes the top leadership position of Google in Vietnam after a long time working for this company in Malaysia.

Google has just had a new managing director in charge of the Vietnamese market, a Google media representative in Vietnam confirmed to VietNamNet.

Accordingly, Mr. Marc Woo, who has worked for a long time for Google in Malaysia, has taken the leading position in the Vietnamese market.

On LinkedIn, Mr. Marc introduced that he has just received the task since December, which is less than a month.

“Discovering huge potential in Vietnam”, the young leader wrote on the number 1 social networking site about the profession.

Mr. Marc Woo, Managing Director of Google in charge of Vietnam market. (Image: Google)

Mr. Marc first laid the foundation for Google in Malaysia 12 years ago, and took the top management position in this market in 2020.

In an interview under the leadership role of Google in Malaysia, the young leader said that Google contributes to the economy of this country by improving the skills of domestic workers and digitizing small businesses (which are Malaysia’s main economic development force).

These tasks of Mr. Marc seem similar to what he will do next in Southeast Asia’s second most populous market.

Taking over the Vietnamese market, Mr. Marc has many opportunities to explore the market that is considered the fastest-growing digital economy in the region.

However, many global challenges await the new leader of Google. For example, in the video segment, YouTube products will have to face a strong growing TikTok, with users mainly in Gen Z. Besides, the difficult macroeconomic situation will also affect many business activities, indirectly affecting Google – especially the advertising segment.

In a brief introduction about himself, the new Google director said that he built a digital marketing business in Singapore 10 years ago. He also worked as a technology and security risk consultant in London, and designed the first website for World Cyber Games.

Mr. Marc graduated with honors in Computational Science from the London School of Economics (UK), with full honors at Raffles Junior College in Singapore under the ASEAN scholarship program.

