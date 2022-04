Son Doong Cave – the world’s largest cave – one of the world’s natural wonders of Vietnam was honored on the Google homepage of 17 countries and territories today (April 14).

Through Doodle Son Doong, Google continues the story of spreading Vietnam’s unique cultural and heritage values ​​to the world. This is also one of the activities to promote and support Vietnam’s tourism recovery after the pandemic.

Source: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email