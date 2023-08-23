Google deletes accounts not logged in for the past 2 years

To maintain an account, users only need to log in at least once every two years. Google said the company will continue to send emails reminding users of account deletion.

Google’s new policy has drawn criticism from many. Some argue that Google needs to provide clearer communication about the new policy, rather than sending emails with easily dismissible subjects like “Update to Google Account Inactivity Policy.”

Others contend that citing security reasons to delete user accounts is illogical. “Old accounts are at risk of being compromised, so we should delete them? This is like saying we should burn all our money in the bank to prevent robberies,” a user complained on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the new regulation does not apply to schools, businesses, and accounts with YouTube videos. Paid storage subscription accounts are also unaffected. According to a 2020 statistic, Google indicated that the 15GB storage level would be maintained for a minimum of three years for 80% of users.

“Forgotten or unmonitored accounts often use outdated passwords and may be susceptible to intrusion. They lack two-factor authentication and users do not regularly check their security,” noted Ruth Kricheli, Google’s Vice President.

Microsoft is also implementing a similar policy, requiring customers to log into their accounts at least once every two years and reserving the right to unilaterally close accounts if users fail to comply.

For the first time in nearly two decades since being listed, Google is reporting four consecutive quarters of revenue growth below 10%. This is attributed to advertisers tightening budgets amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions and fierce competition from rivals like TikTok.

