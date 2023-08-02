Google Assistant’s upcoming update will feature creative AI.

The emergence of ChatGPT has spurred advancements in various technology fields, and Google is also preparing to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into Google Assistant.

Voice assistants used to be a way for users to interact with artificial intelligence. Virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google’s Google Assistant have surprised many people.

But the appearance of ChatGPT quickly made the voice assistants that used to help users suddenly become obsolete. So Google is planning to upgrade its assistant.

According to news site Axios, Google has sent an email within the corporation, revealing its plan to improve its Google Assistant voice assistant with innovative AI, even having many members participate in this project.

The content of the email came from Peeyush Ranjan – Google Vice President and Product Manager Duke Dukellis, in which he said the company saw the huge potential of innovative AI to change people’s lives and saw opportunity. large to discover an innovative assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology.

It is conceivable that Google Assistant will use the same technology as ChatGPT, helping to optimize support, the ability to understand prompts in natural language.