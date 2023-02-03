Google apologizes to Vietnam for displaying an inaccurate Doodle

Google has apologized to Vietnam after an inaccurate Google Doodle of the country’s first female news editor, Suong Nguyet Anh, was displayed.

On Wednesday, the search giant changed its logo to an animated portrait of Anh in a traditional Vietnamese tunic, which was created by artist Camelia Pham. However, the face in the doodle was that of Dang Kim Chi, the first headmaster of the Suong Nguyet Anh School for Women.

A Google representative stated that they regret the mistake and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused in honoring Anh’s achievements. Researcher Lai Nguyen An mentioned that despite extensive research, he hasn’t been able to find a single photo of Suong Nguyet Anh.

According to Google, Anh was born in 1864 and went on to launch the “Women’s Bell” newspaper as its editor in chief in 1918, writing mainly about women’s roles in Vietnamese culture and society under the pseudonym “Widowed Nguyet Anh.”

Suong Nguyet Anh is remembered for her intelligence, strength, and pioneering work as a female writer and editor, inspiring future generations.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.