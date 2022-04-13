Good news: Vietnam has more than 202,000 recovered COVID-19 patients on April 12

The following provinces and cities have recorded cases: Hanoi (1,942), Phu Tho (1,384), Yen Bai (1,102), Dak Lak (1,092), Nghe An (1,046), Bac Giang (1,012), Bac Kan (999), Lao Cai (988), Vinh Phuc (915), Quang Ninh (905), Tuyen Quang (823), Ho Chi Minh City (658), Thai Binh (643), Thai Nguyen (593), Hai Duong ( 520), Cao Bang (489), Quang Binh (486), Hung Yen (462), Lang Son (366), Lam Dong (340), Gia Lai (311), Ca Mau (296), Ha Tinh (290) , Son La (287), Hoa Binh (278), Lai Chau (270), Bac Ninh (260), Quang Nam (253), Quang Tri (237), Da Nang (235), Tay Ninh (235), Ha Nam (230), Binh Phuoc (215), Ha Giang (209), Binh Dinh (205), Vinh Long (189), Quang Ngai (182), Nam Dinh (176), Thanh Hoa (161), Dak Nong ( 158), Ninh Binh (157), Dien Bien (156), Binh Duong (136), Hai Phong (123), Phu Yen (100), Thua Thien Hue (93), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (85), Khanh Hoa (83), Ben Tre (79), Long An (57), Soc Trang (52), Tra Vinh (47), An Giang (45), Binh Thuan (42), Bac Lieu (41), Kon Tum ( 23), Kien Giang (16), Can Tho (7), Dong Thap (5), Tien Giang (4), Dong Nai (4), Ninh Thuan (4), Hau Giang (3).

The localities where the number of infections decreased the most compared to the previous day: Ha Giang (-455), Nghe An (-424), Gia Lai (-173).

The localities that recorded the highest number of infections compared to the previous day: Dak Lak (+385), Bac Kan (+309), Phu Tho (+197).

The average number of new infections in the country recorded in the past 7 days is 34,682 cases/day.Since the beginning of the epidemic, Vietnam has 10,272,964 infections, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories, while with the ratio of infections per million people, Vietnam ranks 110/227 countries and territories (103,882 cases on average for every 1 million people).

In the fourth outbreak (from April 27, 2021 to present), the number of infections recorded in the country is 10,265,217 cases, of which 8,754,290 patients have been declared cured.

The localities with high cumulative infections during this outbreak: Hanoi (1,526,215), Ho Chi Minh City (603,128), Nghe An (417,687), Binh Duong (381,852), Bac Giang (376,596).

On April 12, the whole country had an additional 202,184 patients announced to be cured, bringing the total number of cured cases to 8,757,107.

The number of patients on oxygen is 1,237 cases, of which:

– Oxygen mask: 920 cases

– High-flow oxygen HFNC: 124 cases

– Non-invasive mechanical ventilation: 33 cases

– Invasive mechanical ventilation: 157 cases

– ECMO : 3 shifts

From 17:30 on April 11 to 17:30 on April 12, 28 deaths were recorded in: Quang Nam (3), Bac Kan (2), Gia Lai (2 cases in 2 days), Hanoi (2), Hai Duong (2), Hau Giang (2), Kien Giang (2), Phu Tho (2), Ben Tre (1), Binh Duong (1), Binh Phuoc (1), Dak Lak (1), Dong Thap (1) ), Ha Nam (1), Khanh Hoa (1), Lam Dong (1), Phu Yen (1), Quang Binh (1), Tay Ninh (1).

The average number of deaths recorded in the past 7 days is 25 cases/day.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Vietnam so far is 42,858, accounting for 0.4% of the total number of infections. The total number of deaths ranked 24/227 territories, the number of deaths per 1 million people ranked 130/227 countries and territories in the world. Compared with Asia, the total number of deaths ranked 6/49 (3rd in ASEAN), deaths per 1 million people ranked 25/49 Asian countries and territories (ranked 4th in ASEAN).

On April 11, the whole country carried out 32,473 doses of injected COVID-19 vaccine. Thus, the total number of vaccine doses administered is 208,596,156 doses, of which:

+ Number of injections for people aged 18 years and over is 191,366,877 doses: 1st dose is 71,383,300 doses; The second dose is 68,491,388 doses; The third dose is 1,505,536 doses; The additional dose is 15,012,049 doses; The booster dose is 34,974,604 doses.

+ Number of injections for children aged 12-17 is 17,229,279 doses: 1st dose is 8,823,693 doses; The second dose is 8,405,586 doses.

