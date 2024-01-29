Good news for the global tourism industry

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) predicts that by the end of 2024, global tourism will fully recover to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Quang Phu Cau incense village (Hanoi) attracts many tourists and is becoming a phenomenon on Instagram. Photo: Nguyen Tuan.

A newly released report by the UNWTO emphasizes the “stronger recovery of the Asian market” this year as a key factor, along with the simultaneous increase in air connectivity. This leads experts to anticipate a complete global tourism recovery by the end of 2024.

According to UNWTO estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 1.29 billion international tourists globally, reaching about 88% compared to 2019. The Middle East led the strong recovery with a 22% increase in tourist arrivals compared to four years earlier.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili affirms the tourism industry’s adaptability and rapid recovery, stating, “The latest data from UNWTO highlights the adaptability and rapid recovery of tourism, achieving pre-pandemic figures by the end of 2024.”

He highlights the significant impact of this recovery on the economy, job creation, overall growth, and opportunities for communities worldwide. Pololikashvili also underscores the essential need to promote sustainability and inclusiveness in the tourism development process.

The Madrid-based organization also highlights the expected acceleration of tourism both within and outside China in 2024, thanks to the relaxation of visa procedures and improved air capacity. This development is expected to contribute significantly to the overall recovery of the global tourism industry.

According to UNWTO, compared to 2019, tourist numbers in 2023 had recovered to 94% in Europe, 96% in Africa, and 90% in the Americas.

The corresponding figure for the Asia-Pacific region is 65%, where the Maldives and Fiji are popular destinations.

However, the recovery is slow in Northeast Asia, including Japan and China, with tourism demand recovering around 55% compared to 2019.

Government figures show that Japan welcomed 25.07 million tourists in 2023, reaching about 80% of the 2019 numbers, partly due to the weakened yen, making it an attractive destination for foreign tourists.

“There is still significant room for tourism recovery across Asia,” according to UNWTO, noting that, in addition to improvements in the Asian market, pent-up demand and increased air connectivity will help the world achieve full tourism recovery by the end of this year.

Globally, tourism revenue in 2023 reached $1.4 trillion, recovering about 93% compared to 2019.

@Znews