Good news: 79% pct of HCMC population aged over 18 vaccinated

Around 78.9% of people aged over 18 in HCM City have been given their first Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Covid-19 vaccination capacity of the city can reach 300,000 doses per day

The municipal Centre for Disease Control reported that by August 23, HCM City had administered a total of 5.50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Of the figure, 5.29 million people were given the first jab, accounting for the city’s 78.9% of population aged over 18. Meanwhile, 210,536 people had been provided with a second shot, equal to 3.1% of the city’s residents aged over 18.

According to the report, by 6 am on Wednesday, 185,367 Covid-19 cases in HCM City were confirmed, including up to 184,931 local infections.

At present, 36,829 patients are being treated, including 2,147 children aged below 16. Among those, 2,609 are facing worsened conditions and using a ventilator.

By late Tuesday, 93,289 Covid-19 patients in the city were discharged from hospital. To date, 16 local Covid-19 outbreaks have witnessed new cases.

The local Centre for Disease Control said that Covid-19 vaccination capacity of the city can reach 300,000 doses per day.

HCM City has set up mobile medical stations and quick response Covid-19 groups to help Covid-19 patients who stay at home for treatment. Each ward is required to set up 2-3 stations of this kind, depending on the number of Covid-19 patients.

By late Monday, up to 274 mobile medical stations were in operation. They have helped to provide 100,000 medicine kits for Covid-19 cases who are under home quarantine.

