GolfLux to Host Vietnam Tourism Open 2024 – An Exciting Amateur Golf Tournament in Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam, with breathtaking landscapes and favorable weather conditions, has become a famous golf destination for golfers worldwide. From the North to the Central and the South, world-class golf courses are abundant, meandering through majestic mountains and pristine beaches. In 2023, the country was voted Asia’s best golf destination for the 7th time in a row by World Golf Awards, while its capital – Hanoi city was claimed as the world’s best golf city destination, surpassing famous competitors like Paris or New York.

In an effort to enhance the country’s golf tourism development, GolfLux and IDC Travel, in collaboration with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism are going to organize an amateur golf tournament in Hanoi and Ha Long, on March 17 – 21, 2024, named VIETNAM TOURISM OPEN 2024.

This tournament aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes of Vietnam, alongside promoting the country’s burgeoning golfing scene.

This event is unique in its combination of competitive golf and cultural exploration. Players will compete for 3 rounds at Vietnam’s most beautiful and challenging golf courses, including Heron Lake Golf Club, Thanh Lanh Golf Club, and FLC Ha Long Bay Golf Club, which are known for their picturesque settings and will provide a challenging yet enjoyable experience for all golfers.

Accompanying non-golfers can join organized tours to some of North Vietnam’s most famous tourist destinations, such as Ha Long Bay, Hoa Lu – Tam Coc, and Hanoi City Tour.

The event schedule starts with player arrival and registration, followed by a welcome dinner. Over the next three days, golfers will play at the three different golf courses, while non-golfers explore various cultural sites. It concludes with an award dinner on the fourth day and a departure flight on the fifth day.

With a substantial prize pool of USD 25,000, Vietnam Tourism Open 2024 adds an extra layer of excitement for the participants, including:

USD 15,000 for three Hole-in-One Prizes (USD 5,000 each)

USD 2,000 for the Winner

USD 1,000 for the 2nd rank

USD 500 for the 3rd rank

USD 100 for the Longest Drive for Men & Women each game

USD 100 for the nearest to the pin each game

USD 100 for the nearest to the line each game

2D1N package on a Luxury Ha Long Bay cruise for 2 people for the best gross each game

So, pack your clubs and get ready to tee off in Hanoi – the world’s best golf city destination in 2023. Register before January 1, 2024, to enjoy a special discount of up to 10%.

Check out detailed event information: https://vietnamtourismopen.com/

Registration form: https://vietnamtourismopen.com/registration/

Hotline/WhatsApp: (+84) 913 000 858

Email: sales@golflux.com