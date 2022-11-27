Gold buyers lost more than 1.1 million dong/tael

At 7:40 am on November 26, the domestic price of SJC gold bars was listed by Phu Quy Group at 66.5 – 67.5 million VND/tael, increased by 100,000 VND/tael in the buying afternoon and remained unchanged in the selling afternoon. The price of plain gold rings listed from 53 to 53.95 million VND/tael, an increase of 50,000 VND/tael compared to the previous one.

Doji Group listed 66.6 – 67.6 million VND/tael (buy in – sell out). This price increased by 100,000 VND/tael in both directions compared to the previous session.

In the first trading session of the week (November 21), the SJC gold bar sold at 67.62 million dong/tael and the buying price on 11/26 was 66.5 million dong/tael. Thus, the fluctuation of gold price and the difference between buying and selling made gold price cause buyers to lose 1.12 million dong/tael.

On the world market, at 7:40 am, the world gold price was 1,753 USD/ounce, down 3 USD/ounce compared to the end of the previous trading session. The world gold price converted (at the USD exchange rate at Vietcombank is equivalent to 53 million VND/tael (excluding taxes and fees).

On the domestic currency market, the central exchange rate was listed by the State Bank at 23,669 VND/USD, down 2 VND/USD. The reference rate at the State Bank’s Transaction Office is 24,850 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, Vietcombank listed 24,570 – 24,840 VND/USD, down 44 VND/USD in the buying direction and 15 VND/USD in the selling side; Vietinbank 24,562 – 24,852 VND/USD, down 2 VND/USD.

On the international currency market, the USD Index (DXY) measures the value of the USD against 6 major currencies in the world at 106.06; up 0.23% compared to the previous session.

Source: CafeF