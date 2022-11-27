Home » Gold buyers lost more than 1.1 million dong/tael
Gold buyers lost more than 1.1 million dong/tael

by Phuoc Hong

After surging up in the first trading session of the week, in the second half of the week, the gold price turned down. Gold holders lost 1.12 million dong/tael.

At 7:40 am on November 26, the domestic price of SJC gold bars was listed by Phu Quy Group at 66.5 – 67.5 million VND/tael, increased by 100,000 VND/tael in the buying afternoon and remained unchanged in the selling afternoon. The price of plain gold rings listed from 53 to 53.95 million VND/tael, an increase of 50,000 VND/tael compared to the previous one.

Doji Group listed 66.6 – 67.6 million VND/tael (buy in – sell out). This price increased by 100,000 VND/tael in both directions compared to the previous session.

In the first trading session of the week (November 21), the SJC gold bar sold at 67.62 million dong/tael and the buying price on 11/26 was 66.5 million dong/tael. Thus, the fluctuation of gold price and the difference between buying and selling made gold price cause buyers to lose 1.12 million dong/tael.

On the world market, at 7:40 am, the world gold price was 1,753 USD/ounce, down 3 USD/ounce compared to the end of the previous trading session. The world gold price converted (at the USD exchange rate at Vietcombank is equivalent to 53 million VND/tael (excluding taxes and fees).

On the domestic currency market, the central exchange rate was listed by the State Bank at 23,669 VND/USD, down 2 VND/USD. The reference rate at the State Bank’s Transaction Office is 24,850 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, Vietcombank listed 24,570 – 24,840 VND/USD, down 44 VND/USD in the buying direction and 15 VND/USD in the selling side; Vietinbank 24,562 – 24,852 VND/USD, down 2 VND/USD.

On the international currency market, the USD Index (DXY) measures the value of the USD against 6 major currencies in the world at 106.06; up 0.23% compared to the previous session.

Source: CafeF

