Gojek partners with Selex Motors to use electric vehicles for deliveries and food

Gojek has recently announced a partnership with Selex Motors to pilot the use of electric motorcycles in passenger transportation, food delivery, and courier services in Vietnam.

With this collaboration, Gojek driver-partners will utilize Selex Camel electric motorcycles when fulfilling GoRide, GoFood, and GoSend orders through the platform’s mobile application. Compared to traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles, Selex Camel electric motorcycles can help save up to 35% in fuel costs and 50% in maintenance costs, enabling drivers to significantly reduce operating expenses while also reducing carbon emissions into the environment.

Selex Camel models feature swappable battery technology, allowing riders to quickly and efficiently swap batteries within 2 minutes at shared battery exchange stations, achieving a range of up to 150 km on a single full charge. Through the pilot project with Selex, Gojek driver-partners can avail free battery swaps at over 30 battery exchange stations in Hanoi and more than 40 stations in Ho Chi Minh City. Selex Camel is also equipped with a portable charger, making it easy for riders to charge at home, catering to the diverse charging needs of driver-partners.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Phuoc Nguyen, the CEO of Selex Motors, emphasized the importance of transitioning to green transportation in the context of environmental threats posed by climate change. The collaboration between Selex Motors and Gojek can help driver-partners save operational costs, promote the development of eco-friendly transportation, and work towards the goal of “greening” the city through an electric motorcycle ecosystem.

Mr. Sumit Rathor, General Manager of Gojek Vietnam, stated that the electric motorcycle pilot programs initiated by the application have shown early success in helping them understand and meet the needs of driver-partners while reducing their daily operational costs. This latest collaboration with Selex expands Gojek’s options and accessibility to electric motorcycles for driver-partners.

Furthermore, this partnership aims to extend the electric motorcycle pilot program to serve a broader user base. Mr. Sumit Rathor emphasized that this cooperation will also contribute to Gojek Vietnam’s commitment to reducing emissions and transitioning to 100% electric vehicles by 2030, aligning with the GoTo Group’s environmental goals.

Selex Motors was established in 2018 in a small 10-square-meter room with the vision of promoting sustainable development in Vietnam and the world through smart electric vehicles and the integration of renewable energy into the transportation sector. Selex represents Smart Electric Vehicles X, with the letter “X” signifying the diverse potential of their electric vehicle lineup and including an X-Factor element.

The company was founded based on the idea of Dr. Nguyen Huu Phuoc Nguyen, who dreamed of building a “Hyundai of Vietnam,” along with two other co-founders, Dr. Nguyen Trong Hai, a former classmate of Dr. Nguyen during their doctoral studies in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, USA, and Mr. Nguyen Dinh Quang, an expert in IoT systems.

@Cafef