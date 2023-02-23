Gojek officially launches GoCar at Tan Son Nhat Airport

The technology taxi market at Tan Son Nhat airport now has not only Be and Grab but also Gojek.

Gojek has announced the official launch of its GoCar ride-hailing service at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Specifically, in the domestic terminal area, Gojek operates at 7 locations in lane D2 of the parking lot, from column G6 to B6. In the international terminal area, Gojek operates at 5 locations from column 9 to the pedestrian walkway area of column 12.

Mr. Nguyen Trung Kien, Director of Driver Partner Development at Gojek Vietnam, said: “The launch of GoCar service in lane D2 of Tan Son Nhat airport is Gojek’s next effort to meet the needs of people traveling to and from the airport, while also contributing to reducing traffic congestion and supporting better management control of airport order.”

In lane D2, Gojek staff will guide passengers to the pick-up location, coordinate the cars, and assist passengers in getting on board. At locations from column G6 to B6 in lane D2 of the domestic terminal, Gojek passengers are also provided with benches to rest while waiting for their ride.

Gojek announced that it has launched the “On-time Guarantee” feature. Specifically, for an additional fee of 2,000 VND per trip, users can feel more at ease when booking a ride during peak hours or at driver locations that require more travel time to the pick-up point. If the driver arrives later than the estimated time displayed on the app, users will automatically receive a 20,000 VND voucher for their next Gojek service.

@CafeF