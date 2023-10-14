Gojek expands operations in Binh Duong and Dong Nai

Through this expansion, with the support of a vast ecosystem of driver and restaurant partners in these two provinces, Gojek aims to provide users in Binh Duong and Dong Nai with more on-demand and convenient service options at reasonable prices, while meeting the daily needs of residents in the major cities of these two provinces. Expanding its presence also offers additional income opportunities for restaurant and driver partners by connecting them with millions of users in the large cities of Binh Duong and Dong Nai through the Gojek platform.

Gojek drivers in the outlying areas of Ho Chi Minh City and adjacent to Binh Duong and Dong Nai can conveniently serve new customer groups. Drivers in Binh Duong and Dong Nai can register to become Gojek driver partners at the driver support centers located in Thuan An and Bien Hoa.

Sumit Rathor, the CEO of Gojek Vietnam, stated, “The expansion of Gojek’s operations marks a significant milestone in our long-term business strategy and demonstrates our commitment to serving users nationwide in Vietnam. Along with our continuous focus on meeting the evolving needs of users, expanding our operations will enable us to deliver reliable on-demand services at reasonable prices to a broader user base in Vietnam. This will also bring many benefits to Gojek’s driver and restaurant partners, as they can access a wider user community, with more opportunities to increase their income and revenue.”

Gojek’s expansion comes after several successful projects this year, including the pilot use of electric motorcycles to serve users’ transportation, delivery, and food ordering needs in Ho Chi Minh City through collaborations with electric motorcycle companies, and introducing the online food ordering feature GoFood to the MoMo platform.

@Thanhnien.vn