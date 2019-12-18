GoBear Vietnam recorded 260% YOY revenue growth, became the leading financial supermarket

The Singapore-based online comparison platform achieved record growth in 2019 in terms of revenue, transactions, and new users.

GoBear helps users search, match and transact more than 1,800 personal finance products including Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Travel Insurance, Education Endownment Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Universal Life Insurance, Fixed Deposits, Bank Accounts, Home Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Car Loans.

With this record-breaking growth rate and the recent US$80 million capital injection from investors, the company is planning on new strategic initiatives including digital insurance brokerage and lending.

Deep user insights enable GoBear to directly sell personalized insurance and loan products on its website by way of partnering with financial service partners or obtaining its own license, providing users with a digital end-to-end funnel.

“GoBear Vietnam’s outstanding growth exemplifies the value that we bring to our financial institution partners – innovative technologies and customized solutions, powerful user insights, cost and resource efficiency, and a proven ability to significantly increase conversion and revenue,” said Bao Nguyen, Country Director of GoBear Vietnam and Thailand.

Vietnam being one of the company’s fastest growing markets, GoBear experienced more than 110% increase in new users surpassing the 10 million users mark, signing deals with Manulife, Dai-ichi, Hanwha Life, Easy Credit, Standard Chartered bank, and others.

“GoBear has grown significantly because we provide our partners with innovative technology, and market intelligence required to compete rapidly and successfully in both local and international markets,” added Bao Nguyen. “GoBear expects to see continued growth into 2020 with existing and new financial service providers to widen reach and diversify new acquisition channels.”

GoBear is Southeast Asia’s leading financial supermarket whose purpose is to improve your financial health. GoBear empowers consumers with the know-how, tools, and financial products to meet their needs.

More information about GoBear can be found at www.gobear.com/vn

