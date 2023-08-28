Home » Go taking photos at the most beautiful street in Hanoi in autumn
On a morning in fall, thousands of people rush to Phan Dinh Phung street (Ba Dinh district, Hanoi) to take photographs.

by Linh Vu

Phan Dinh Phung is one of the capital’s most attractive and charming avenues with its centuries-old trees. The ancient trees drop their leaves, covering the walkway in yellow, especially in autumn and winter, inspiring tourists and locals to come here to take a walk and take photographs.

Thousands of people rushed here on weekends to take photos with friends and family. Both sides of this street are congested with parking spots and people taking photographs, particularly in the section where individuals set up their flower carts for sale.

The most crowded area is the flower for sale

Notably, Phan Dinh Phung Street has a high traffic density, yet many young people “forget” traffic safety laws and stand in the street to take pictures. Cars going along the road had to move slowly and frequently honk to avoid an unlucky collision.

Because of the overcrowding on the sidewalk, several young people chose to walk on the road.

Mr. Ngoc (25 years old, lives in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem District) stated that on the morning of the same day, he asked the help of his friends to travel to Phan Dinh Phung Street to take photos. The packed scene on this street, on the other hand, surprised him.

“I spent almost an hour taking pictures here, but I haven’t gotten a good one yet because every time I raise the camera to take a picture, someone walks through the frame.” “We often joke that there are ten people to take pictures every square meter,” Mr. Ngoc remarked.

Phan Dinh Phung Street is also often congested due to the large number of people pouring in

