GM Vietnam – Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market

GM Vietnam, the highly anticipated blockchain event of the year, will take place on July 7th and 8th, 2023, at THISO SkyHall (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam).

Bringing together over 2,000 participants, including developers, entrepreneurs, investors, and crypto community members, GM Vietnam aims to create an unparalleled experience for Web3 enthusiasts. As the largest cryptocurrency adopting nation globally, Vietnam offers the perfect backdrop to explore the potential of Web3 and foster global connections.

Vietnam – A Prospective Market

GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week, is set to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in July 2023. The event is being co-organized by Kyros Ventures, Ancient8, and Coin98. Vietnam has maintained its first place ranking in cryptocurrency adoption for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), and consistently ranks among the leading nations in terms of MetaMask usage (2021).

GM Vietnam aims to bring together and connect innovators, investors, projects, and leading VC funds to showcase the unique Vietnamese culture and promote the #BUILD spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global crypto community.

GM Vietnam – Networking and Sharing

In order to showcase the unique Vietnamese culture and promote the #BUILD spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global crypto community, GM Vietnam – Vietnam Blockchain Week aims to encompass a wide range of activities. This event is open to everyone and is expected to bring together nearly 2,000 attendees.

Are you eager to discover what our event has in store for you?

The event offers a professional platform to connect with the top crypto community in Vietnam and around the world , allowing for networking and knowledge sharing opportunities.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a comprehensive overview of the crypto and blockchain market , along with emerging trends that will shape the industry’s future.

Experience cutting-edge technologies including Web3, AI, SocialFi, NFT, VR, etc. at the exhibition booths.

The event is open to all and will offer a place for networking, learning from experiences, and building relationships with startups, builders, KOLs, and leading investment firms. Partners and guests include Binance, Animoca Brands, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ConsenSys, Coinbase, Hooked Protocol, and many other big names.

The event features an NFT art exhibition , hackathons , and the Axie Tournament .

The list of projects coming to GM Vietnam includes: Animoca Brands, Ava Labs, Aptos Labs, Binance, Chainanalysis, Circle Internet Financial (Circle), Coinbase, ConsenSys, Delphi Digital, Google, OKX, Tezos, and many more.

Event Agenda

Day 1: July 7 | Sunrise

The event kicks off with a series of insightful talks and engaging exhibitions.

Engage in discussions centered around the state of the crypto industry in Vietnam and the immense potentials that lie ahead. Gain insights from esteemed panelists, including leaders in DeFi, Web3 innovations, venture capitalists, and regulators in the region.

Experience the excitement of the Guild Rush S5 LAN Final, featuring a thrilling Axie Infinity competition and showcasing top players in the industry.

Day 2: July 8 | GM Vietnam

The focus shifts to the technical aspects of blockchain and the practical steps required to bring ideas to fruition.

Immerse in panels that delve deep into the evolving landscape of blockchain technology. Explore topics such as the next stage of blockchain infrastructure, strategies for projects to achieve mass adoption, and bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.

The GM Vietnam HackerSpace will host an awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions in the blockchain space.

Following the day’s activities, participants can celebrate and connect at the official GM Vietnam Afterparty.

Throughout the week, GM Vietnam will feature a variety of side events that complement the main conference activities. These side events will provide additional opportunities for networking, learning, and engaging with the vibrant Web3 community. To stay updated on the latest information regarding these side events, please visit the official event website at https://gmvietnam.io/.

Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting out, GM Vietnam is the perfect chance to stay ahead of the curve with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights.

Event information

There are also two other types of premium tickets available with even more privileges. Please visit the event website at https://gmvietnam.io/ for more details.

Date: July 7-8, 2023

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Register for free tickets: https://app.moongate.id/events/gmvietnam2023