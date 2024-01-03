Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Decoding Prominent Trends & Factors Shaping the Software Engineering Arena

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market to Reach $104.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides an introduction to engineering software, highlighting the growing demand for such software driven by automation and integrated solutions programs. It emphasizes the significance of computer-aided design (CAD) software in the engineering software market.

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electronic Design Automation (eda) segment is estimated at 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also focuses on key application markets within engineering software, with a specific focus on product design and testing, as well as design automation. It provides a breakdown of revenues by application, offering insights into the importance of these segments in the engineering software market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

In terms of regional analysis, the report acknowledges the dominance of developed markets while highlighting the Asia-Pacific region as the fastest-growing market for engineering software. It touches upon the global economic update, discussing the shift to an endemic COVID-19 strategy and the impact of factors such as war, inflation, and the high cost of living on the global economy.

The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.

The competitive scenario is explored in the report, presenting data on the market share of key competitors in the engineering software market in 2023. It also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023 and outlines recent market activity in the engineering software sector.

Additionally, the report mentions select global brands within the industry, providing readers with insights into the leading players in the engineering software market. Overall, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the engineering software market, its applications, and the competitive landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 575 Forecast Period 2022 – 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $104.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decoding Prominent Trends & Factors Shaping the Software Engineering Arena

AI-Enabled Software Tools Address Challenges of Engineering Processes

Engineering Software Reports Increasing Shift to the Cloud

Emphasis on Design Automation Favors Growth

Software Tools Streamline Drafting & 3D Modeling Processes

Virtual 3D Modelling and Simulation Finds Application in Smart City Planning

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Virtual 3D Modeling and Simulation

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Design Automation Drives Investments in Engineering Software

Integrated Software Contribute to Reduced Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls

Sophisticated Software Solutions Drive Product Lifecycle Management Market

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for Market Growth

Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics Extends Opportunities

Engineering Software Gains Traction in EPC Sector

Contractors Use Engineering Software to Address Materials Shortages

BIM Technology Streamlines Structural Designing Process

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation Drives Opportunities

Sophisticated Engineering Software Finds Increasing Application in Automotive Industry

Pandemic-Led Tech Adoption Holds Positive Implications for Automotive Software Market

Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Engineering Domains

Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars: The Next Stage of Software Evolution

Recovery in Aerospace & Defense Sector to Drive Growth

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Value-Added Resellers Positively Impact the Market

Rapid Industrialization and Implementation of Cloud-Based Platforms Boost Growth in CAM Software Market

Global CAD Software Market Maintains Positive Growth

An Insight into Trends Related to CAD Technology

Design Automation and CAD Customization

AI-assisted CAD Software, an Accelerating Innovation Area for the Oil & Gas Industry

Industry Witnesses Enhanced Demand for CAM Software to Improve Shop-Floor Efficiency

CAE Software Market Displays High Degree of Dynamism

Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market

Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development

Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging

Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions

Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market

Need for Engineering Design Optimization Offers Strong Prospects

Major Electronic Design Automation Industry Trends

Companies Increasingly Move EDA Into the Cloud

Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA

Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools

Cloud EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design

Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth for EDA Market

Challenges Confronting Market

Open Source Software Restrains Market Growth

IoT Impacts Engineering Software Market

