Global air travel surges

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global passenger aircraft traffic continues to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic in July this year.

According to a press release, global air traffic increased by 26.2% in July on a year-over-year basis when measured by passenger revenue (the number of passengers multiplied by the distance traveled). IATA reports that globally, air traffic access is currently at 95.6% compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Domestic air transportation in July increased by 21.5% compared to July 2022 and is up by 8.3% compared to July 2019 due to the surging demand in the Chinese market.

The global airline industry’s passenger load factor (seat occupancy rate) reached 85.7%, the highest monthly international figure ever recorded.

“In July, airplanes were full as people continue to travel in increasing numbers. Importantly, advance ticket sales show that traveler confidence remains high. There are many reasons to be optimistic about the ongoing recovery,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA.

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region witnessed a 105.8% increase in air traffic access in July 2023 compared to July 2022, continuing to lead the regions. Following them are airlines in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as North American and European airlines, as reported.

@Cafef