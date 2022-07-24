Give up 3 thoughts of “ordinary” people immediately if you want to become rich

Many of us spend decades trying non-stop at work. There are also a lot of people looking for ways to change themselves (reading books, taking courses, …). But many people still feel that they have not made any significant financial progress, and are far from their future plans.

Every day, every hour, around us are people who try like that, but are held back by the so-called “middle-class thinking”. To change, we must learn to learn from others, with a bigger, higher mindset.

That’s why to become a rich person, we must definitely get rid of the following “middle-class thinking”:

Everything needs recognition and permission

Across most of the world’s countries, there are always millions of employees who must pass tests in order to legally practice. This is like a way to enhance an individual’s worth, and individuals who fail to overcome it are considered incompetent, and lose their job opportunities.

Over time, that forms a predetermined mindset in our heads. We will always think we have to be acknowledged, allowed before we act. Of course, asking for permission in many cases is also correct, but because of that, I was invisible to be hindered.

The education system and corporate standards have led us to think that we need a degree or certificate confirmation in order to continue, even though in reality many examples have demonstrated that a degree is not needed. This level can still build muscle.

Don’t let the obsession with degrees and certificates control your creativity and earning power. Allow yourself to explore the unexplored, because you don’t need permission from others to build your own success and wealth.

Not everyone can be successful

Most of the people around us share the same idea of ​​other people’s success in the form of “that brother is luckier than me”, “that other sister can do unimaginable things because fate has chosen like that”, ” No matter how hard I try, I can’t be equal to other people.”

In fact, no success is built solely on luck. Successful holders have a clear goal in mind from the outset. If that goal doesn’t work, they move on to something else. No one is born a millionaire, all thanks to their own efforts.

Not every business, job or institution is right for everyone, but there are always unlimited opportunities and pathways to the desired success and wealth. Focus, find the only area that is suitable and put all your heart. That’s the key to getting results.

Must control the money in hand

Of course, a wise person will know that he must always be clear about his financial capabilities. Don’t spend meaningless amounts of money on limitable expenses, only to find yourself constantly short of money and burdened with money thoughts day after day.

It is entirely possible to temporarily limit some needs for certain periods of time, but not completely give up. For example, eating at a restaurant. It’s a somewhat lavish expenditure, but should still be maintained sparingly, to benefit the mental health of family members.

But besides that, instead of focusing on the current amount, focus more on the supplies.

Think of ways to expand the current supply, that is the solution to keep the cash flow in hand always stable and help yourself avoid the situation of bear and shoulder jerks.

The more challenges we face, the more we have to change ourselves to become better, and achieve more. After all, once you get rid of the thoughts that hold you back, wealth will easily find its way.

Source: Medium