Gia Lai spends 16.4 billion VND on preserving gong culture project

According to TTXVN, the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province has issued Decision No. 09/QD-UBND on the implementation of the project “Conservation and Promotion of the Value of Gia Lai Gong Culture Heritage Space in the period of 2023-2025”.

To carry out the contents and component projects of the plan, Gia Lai province has planned to allocate nearly VND 16.4 billion. Specifically, the province will conduct a survey and investigation of gong culture and gong practitioners throughout the province, restore some rituals and festivals that use gongs of the Bahnar and Jrai ethnic groups, and organize classes to teach gong playing.

The province will also organize a scientific seminar combined with a photo exhibition on community activities using gongs, a Gong Festival for the region, and a biennial Tay Nguyen Gong Culture Festival.

According to TTXVN, the project identifies two other important projects that need to be implemented, which are the restoration of the Tay Nguyen gong culture heritage space through the construction of six Rong-Ben Nuc models in localities and the construction of a Tay Nguyen gong culture heritage space exhibition room in Gia Lai province.

The objective of the project is to maintain, develop, and replicate the good traditional values of the Tay Nguyen gong culture heritage space, contributing to the motivation for the local tourism industry’s development.