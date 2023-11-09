Get to know about KidZania Hanoi – Land of Kool KidZ

KidZania is a dynamic edutainment park where kids rule! Now, KidZania is officially present in Hanoi, carrying the mission of evoking creative inspiration and empowering kids to build a better world. Not like other theme parks, KidZania is an innovative and unique world for kids, where they can become whoever they want to be. At KidZania, kids have many chances to be creative, learn, and discover the endless possibilities through role-playing inside a kid-sized indoor-scale city with its own economy.

Every experience at KidZania is designed to empower kids, help them confidently express themselves, and inspire them to become global citizens.

Founded in 1997 in Mexico by Xavier Lopez Ancona, until 2023, KidZania has up to 26 facilities spread across 17 countries and is developing another 10 facilities in markets such as Indonesia, South Africa, etc. Since opening its first facility in 1999, KidZania has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and 1,000 partners around the globe.

Now, KidZania is officially present in Hanoi, carrying the mission of evoking creative inspiration and empowering children to build a better world.

Managed by MBC PlayBe, a subsidiary enterprise of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), KidZania makes its debut in Hanoi on the 5th floor of Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, a complex located in the center of Tay Ho district with many diverse entertainment options.

KidZania Hanoi takes the lead in innovating the edutainment model by establishing cooperative relationships with leading partners such as Vietnam Airlines, Hong Ngoc Hospital, Hyundai Thanh Cong, Shinhan Bank, Lotteria, O’Food, Ottogi, and many other pioneering brands to bring 43 experience facilities and 48 engaging immersive and realistic simulation activities in a play space of up to 5,300 square meters.

Through collaboration with industry partners, KidZania Hanoi ensures that experiences in the career world become the most diverse and practical.

KidZania Hanoi aims to provide a platform for children to experience the real world in a safe and inclusive environment. Through role-playing, children can play researchers, firefighters, drivers, doctors, engineers, and countless other professions, gaining valuable life skills, learning how to be independent, knowing the importance of collaboration, communication, and creativity, as well as reinforcing values such as responsibility, respect, and solidarity.

The most special thing is to children can receive wages from their own labor. Besides, they can learn how to manage their finances by planning their spending and saving KidZo, KidZania’s own currency.

Children can also reap the rewards, bringing home hand-made products such as food, crafts, and even certificates of merit for their hard work efforts. It can be said that a series of interesting and useful career experience activities at KidZania Hanoi will help children become more mature and be a good stepping stone to prepare for the future.

By applying the 5.0 operating model, KidZania Hanoi also brings many interesting innovations in operations, including a dedicated area for children from 1 to 4 years old as well as a combination of technological innovation, enriching the KidZania experience.

In addition, the appearance of the Boeing 727 aircraft also promises to create an attractive highlight at the upcoming educational facility. The image of the plane symbolizes the beginning of children’s wonderful journey to a magical land, where children are free to enjoy their own world and experience living and working as they dream.

KidZania has been becoming one of the fastest-growing international educational brands in the world. With each facility, KidZania offers interesting career experience opportunities suitable to the culture and characteristics of each area. With this new addition in Vietnam, KidZania continues to consolidate its rapid global growth.

Mr. Xavier Lopez Ancona, founder of KidZania, said, “We are really excited because, after many tireless efforts, KidZania will soon be officially present in Vietnam. It can be said that MBC PlayBe has made great contributions to the expansion this time. We will continue to cooperate closely and together create successful marks for KidZania Hanoi.”

The Grand Opening on October 27, 2023 took place more successfully than expected, with impressive performances, a majestic stage, and the presence of many industry partners, KidZania franchise representatives, media representatives, the press, etc.

Expected to welcome about 360,000 visitors each year, the new facility is expected to be an attractive educational and intellectual destination, creating a world of inspiration and learning for Hanoi children. It is a place where children can nurture their dreams and discover their own endless abilities and potential, as well as cultivate many valuable skills for a later future.

For more understanding of KidZania Hanoi, please visit KidZania Hanoi’s website at http://www.kidzania.com.vn to find valuable information, including details about operating hours, pricing, booking, privacy policies, and more, as well as many attractive promotions.