Germany stops issuing visas for Vietnamese ordinary passports with a new blue-purple model

Information from the German Embassy Vietnam on July 27 said that from now on, the German representative office cannot issue visas to Vietnam’s ordinary passports according to the new blue-purple form (with Serial numbers starting with equals “P”).

“It means: If you have such a passport you cannot apply for a visa. This is at the discretion of the German domestic authorities. For those who already have a visa. When applying for a visa, the Embassy will send a separate notice,” the German Embassy confirmed.

In the case that a citizen has a Vietnamese ordinary passport according to the new blue-violet form and has been granted a visa in it, this person should also not come to Germany, because there is a risk of being refused entry to Germany. border. The embassy will contact the people privately about this.

Currently, people cannot apply for a German entry visa (class C or D visa) with a Vietnamese ordinary passport according to the new blue-purple form. Applications of this type will not be accepted until further notice.

According to the instructions of the German domestic authorities, the above regulation applies until further notice. The embassy affirmed that if there is new information on this issue, it will immediately notify the people.

Source: CafeF