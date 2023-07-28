German newspaper praises Vietnam as new hot destination in Southeast Asia

Germany’s DW news website states that tourism has almost fully recovered after the pandemic, and Vietnam is gradually becoming a preferred destination for tourists visiting Asia.

Vietnam has rapidly become one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia, offering tourists a chance to enjoy diverse landscapes such as mountains, beaches, terraced fields, and the vibrant atmosphere of its cities.

According to the Google Destination Insights report, Vietnam was among the most searched destinations from March to June and was the only Southeast Asian country to make it into the top 20.

Vietnam’s popularity is evident from the increasing number of international visitors. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism announced in June that the country had welcomed over 5.5 million foreign arrivals in the first six months of 2023, surpassing the total international arrivals in 2022.

Tourism growth in Vietnam has exceeded expectations

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism initially aimed to welcome 8 million tourists in the remaining months of 2023, but they now predict that the number may rise to 10 million.

Bobby Nguyen, the chairman of Rustic Hospitality Group, a travel company, told DW that the increase in tourist numbers is mainly due to visitors from China, India, and South Korea.

He mentioned, “China has reopened, and the Indian market has also developed since 2022.”

Additionally, the impact of social media sharing and the influence of major travel groups have helped promote Vietnam’s fame on the international stage. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google advertising channels, and other online channels have been effective in rapidly promoting the image of Vietnam worldwide.

Vietnam has also improved its visa policy to boost tourism

Recently, a new visa policy for foreign tourists visiting Vietnam has been approved. Under this policy, visitors from certain countries will see their visa-free stay duration tripled from 15 to 45 days.

Moreover, tourists from eligible countries will be able to apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam, allowing them to stay for up to 90 days with multiple entries.

These visa changes will come into effect on August 15. Gary Bowerman, a travel analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, believes that the visa policy changes will help Vietnam boost its tourism sector. He stated to DW, “The number of tourists is increasing, and in the coming six months, it will undoubtedly continue to rise, especially now that the Chinese market has returned.” Bowerman added that one of Vietnam’s attractions is that it offers both tourism and business opportunities. He said, “Vietnam has a lot to offer for exploration. It is a country where people want to invest alongside tourism. Besides Thailand, Vietnam is considered the next hot spot for tourism in Southeast Asia.” @Vietnamnet