German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Vietnam

German Chancellor will pay official visit to Vietnam on November 13-14, 2022.

At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Viet Nam from 13 to 14 November 2022, Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Vietnam and Germany established diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975. Vietnam-Germany ties have been elevated to strategic partnership in October 2011.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Germany is the largest trading partner of Vietnam in the European Union (EU), with total bilateral import-export turnover in the first seven months of the year reaching $7.3 billion, up 18.5% over the same period last year.

Germany is the 17th largest investor out of 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with a total registered foreign direct investment of $2.3 billion as of January.

Vietnam is Germany’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia and its sixth largest trading partner in Asia. There are currently more than 7,000 Vietnamese students studying in Germany, the local media outlet VNExpress reported.