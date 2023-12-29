Gen Z trusts YouTube more than any other platform

A recent survey indicates that YouTube is the top social media platform for Gen Z when compared to any other platform.

The survey was conducted in collaboration between Business Insider and YouGov, involving over 1,800 Americans from 5 generations. More than 600 respondents belonged to Gen Z, defined as those born from 1997 to 2012, though Business Insider surveyed only those above 18 years old.

Gen Z trusts Google’s online video platform the most

One question posed to these mature Gen Z individuals concerned their perception of the trustworthiness of certain social media companies. Among them, YouTube led the way, with 59% of Gen Z individuals aged 18 to 26 considering YouTube somewhat or very trustworthy. Only 28% found it somewhat or very untrustworthy.

In second place was Instagram, with 40% of Gen Z members finding it trustworthy, while 45% considered it untrustworthy. 15% of those surveyed indicated they hadn’t decided.

The question arises: which platform has the highest percentage of individuals saying it is untrustworthy? That platform is Facebook, with 60% of mature Gen Z calling it untrustworthy or very untrustworthy. Only 28% of Gen Z found this platform trustworthy.

Following closely behind is TikTok, with 57% of Gen Z considering it untrustworthy. This platform performs slightly better in trustworthiness ratings compared to Facebook, with 30% of Gen Z stating that TikTok is somewhat or very trustworthy.

It’s not difficult to imagine why some platforms on the list rank lower in trustworthiness compared to YouTube. Facebook has been a source of controversy, and many Gen Z individuals have refrained from using it. Meanwhile, X (formerly known as Twitter) has become increasingly contentious since billionaire Elon Musk acquired the service in 2022.

As for TikTok, one of the most frequently used platforms by Gen Z, it has faced close scrutiny as lawmakers express concerns about security issues related to its parent company, ByteDance, based in China.

@Thanhnien.vn