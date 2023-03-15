How Gen Z cares about environmental products : switching from plastic to green grass straws

Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have grown up in an era of climate change and environmental issues. They are aware of the damage that plastic pollution is causing to our oceans and wildlife, and they are actively seeking ways to reduce their environmental footprint.

Gen Z is the most environmentally conscious generation to date, and they are using their buying power to support eco-friendly products and brands. According to a study by McKinsey, more than half of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products.

As a result, they have been searching for and prioritizing the use of alternative products to promote a greener future. One such product that has caught their attention is grass straws, which have become increasingly popular among this age group.

Yen Le, co-founder of Lepironia.com, a supplier of Lepironia Articulata products made in Mekong Delta, answered our questions as the distributor for Europe and the USA of such plastics-free straws.

Green Grass Straws and the Environment

Plastic straws have become a symbol of the damage caused by single-use plastic products. They take hundreds of years to decompose and are a major contributor to plastic pollution in our oceans and wildlife. The younger generation has been speaking up on the need for a more sustainable future and the impact that plastic products are having on the environment.

In addition to being eco-friendly, grass straws offer other benefits that have caught the attention of consumers. They are strong and durable, so they do not easily break or become soggy. Grass straws also add a natural touch to drinks, making them a great option for eco-conscious consumers who value sustainable and natural products.

“On behalf of Lepironia.com, we value the fact that manufacturers are using 100% natural processes without the use of pesticides in order to respect and protect the environment.”, said Yen Le

They are made of natural materials and are biodegradable, so they can destroy themselves if they are thrown into nature without harming the environment. Most manufacturers will also produce those products without the need for harmful chemicals or pesticides which reduces waste and helps to promote a greener future.

Switching from Plastic to Green Grass Straws

“Switching from plastic to green grass straws is a small but significant step towards a more sustainable future”, added Yen Le

Plastic straws are a major contributor to plastic pollution, and they take hundreds of years to decompose. In contrast, green grass straws are a sustainable alternative that can be reused many times and do not contribute to plastic pollution. By making the switch to green grass straws, Gen Z is reducing their environmental footprint and supporting a more sustainable future.

Gen Z’s interest in grass straws is driven by their desire for a more sustainable future and their concern for the environment. As a generation that values sustainability, Gen Z is speaking up about the benefits of grass straws and promoting their use as a small but significant step towards the environment. By choosing grass straws over plastic straws, we can all do our part to reduce waste and protect the planet for future generations.