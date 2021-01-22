GBS Partner named ‘Business APAC Prudent Investment Leader, 2021’

In the last few years, the APAC region has flourished with several new businesses and industries. The favorable nature of the region has allowed numerous investment leaders to bloom. The editorial team at Asia Insider aims to acknowledge the leaders that are promoting healthy and high-yielding investment practices.

Sophie Dao, Partner of Global Business Services (GBS) featured in the latest magazine issue of the Asia Insider as one of ‘Business APAC Prudent Investment Leaders, 2021’.

Sophie has acted as an associate for GBS since 2016. Prior to joining GBS, Sophie has worked for a leading law firm for over 10 years. The professional practice of Sophie is on investment, corporate and contract as well as merger and acquisition, intellectual property; Litigation and Dispute Resolution. Her clients are mainly the multinational companies and investment funds.

GBS is one of the leading consulting firms in Vietnam with a network South East Asia, Middle East, Japan, Hong Kong, Malta and Poland, which helps clients achieve their goals by combining the highest global standards with local expertise. More information about the company can be found here.