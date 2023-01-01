Gasoline prices simultaneously increased

According to the decision of the Inter-Ministry of Industry and Trade – Finance, from 0:00 on January 1, 2023, E5RON92 gasoline increased by 1,045 VND / liter, with a selling price not higher than 21,020 VND / liter; RON95 gasoline increased by 1,100 VND / liter, priced at 21,807 VND / liter.

Similarly, diesel oil increased by 550 VND/liter, priced at 22,151 VND/liter; kerosene is priced at 22,166 VND/liter after increasing by 330 VND/liter; fuel oil increased by 770 VND/kg, priced at 13,633 VND/kg.

On December 30, 2022, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly (UBTVQH) approved Resolution No. 30/2022/UBTVQH15 on environmental protection tax rates for gasoline, oil and grease, replacing Resolution No. 20/2022/UBTVQH15 dated July 6, 2022 of the UBTVQH, applicable from January 1, 2023 until the end of 2023.

Accordingly, the environmental protection tax rate applied to gasoline, excluding ethanol, is 2,000 VND/liter (an increase of 1,000 VND/liter compared to the current level according to Resolution No. 20/2022/UBTVQH15), and jet fuel is 1,000 VND/liter. liter (as current), diesel is 1,000 VND/liter (an increase of 500 VND/liter compared to the current one), kerosene is 600 VND/liter (up 300 VND/liter compared to the current one), fuel oil is 1,000 VND / liter increase (700 VND / liter compared to the current one), lubricant is 1,000 VND / liter (up 700 VND / liter compared to the current one), grease is 1,000 VND / kg (up 700 VND / kg compared to the current one).

On the basis of the proposal of the Ministry of Finance in Official Dispatch No. 14062/BTC-QLG on the implementation of the Resolution of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on reducing environmental protection tax on gasoline, oil and grease, to ensure uniformity when deploying According to Resolution No. 30/2022/UBTVQH15, the Ministry of Industry and Trade adjusts the selling price of petroleum products in proportion to the adjustment of environmental protection tax in Resolution No. 30/2022/UBTVQH15.

Source: CafeF