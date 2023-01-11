Gasoline prices remain unchanged

From 3pm on 11/1, gasoline E5 RON 92, gasoline RON 95 remained unchanged at 21,350-22,150 VND/liter. Currently, the price of diesel oil has reached a lower level than domestic gasoline price.

On the afternoon of January 11, the Ministry of Finance – Industry and Trade decided to adjust the retail price of gasoline according to the cycle.

The operating agency decided to keep the price of gasoline E5 RON 92, RON 95 unchanged. Accordingly, the maximum retail price for E5 RON 92 gasoline is still 21,350 VND/liter and RON 95 gasoline is 22,150 VND/liter.

Meanwhile, oil prices this operating period also turned down. Specifically, diesel oil decreased by 520 VND/liter to 21,630 VND/liter. Currently, the price of diesel oil has reached a lower level than the domestic gasoline price.

Thus, the price of domestic gasoline products remained unchanged after 2 consecutive increases. Since the beginning of the year until now, gasoline has undergone 3 price adjustments, including 2 increases and 1 time stays the same.

Currently, the balance of petroleum stabilization fund of some key enterprises continues to be positive. In which, as of January 1, Petrolimex was positive VND 1,989 billion, PVOil was negative VND 557 billion, Saigon Petro was VND 293 billion, Petimex was VND 373 billion…

Recently, in the draft Decree amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree 95/2021 and Decree 83/2013 on petrol and oil trading, The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes a plan to shorten the operating time to 7 days on every Thursday, excluding public holidays, except for cases that coincide with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd January of the lunar calendar of the Lunar New Year (will be moved to the 4th).

In addition, in terms of petrol and oil price management, the management agency that proposes the State plan will only announce price components, while retail price is decided by the enterprise after adding the actual business costs with the reason that it is necessary to bring the petrol price closer to the market, gradually reducing State intervention.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade considers this option to have the disadvantage that there will be many petrol prices in the market, when people are not used to it, they will react to the prices of high-cost enterprises. For areas with many petrol and oil suppliers, this regulation will not encourage businesses to reduce business costs to reduce petrol prices…

