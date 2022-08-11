Garbage hits beaches in Phu Quoc

In the past two weeks, many tourists to Phu Quoc (Kien Giang) have seen a lot of rubbish appearing on beaches from Ganh Dau to Duong To and Duong Dong ward.

Social networks also appear many pictures of trash in Phu Quoc beach. In particular, in an article by Travel + Leisure magazine ranking Phu Quoc at the 14th position among the top 25 islands in the world, many social media users argued about this place has a lot of garbage.

Garbage is everywhere

A female tourist in Vinh Long said she had an itch when bathing in the sea on the afternoon of October 8. This person thinks that the sea water is not clean because the waves push garbage to the shore, this woman has not been in the sea for the past 2 days.

As noted by Zing, along major roads in Phu Quoc, local authorities erected many propaganda signs on environmental protection. However, the opposite is that tourists coming to Phu Quoc these days are very afraid to go to the sea to bathe because of garbage.

In the past 5 days, Phu Quoc sea has strong winds and big waves. In the area from Duong To commune to Quarter 7 of Duong To ward, waves push a lot of moss and nylon bags, plastic bottles, foam boxes… to the shore.

Garbage dumps on Phu Quoc near Dinh Cau. Photo: Viet Tuong.

In the area near Dinh Cau towards the lighthouse station in Duong Dong ward, every morning and afternoon many local children go to the sea to bathe. It has many reefs but no garbage. However, about 300 meters away, there is a lot of garbage on the side of the park opposite the Phu Quoc City Police.

“The past three days when I went to this park area to eat noodles, I saw a lot of garbage under the water. Most of the trash here is boxes, styrofoam and plastic bottles,” said a tourist from An Giang.

Going out to collect garbage

According to Mr. Pham Van Sy, owner of Free Beach Phu Quoc Resort, garbage has appeared on the beach a lot in the past few days because the southwest monsoon pushes garbage from the sea into the beach.

“From May to October every year, the southwest wind pushes garbage along with seawater from Ganh Dau to An Thoi. In the northeast monsoon season, the sea here is beautiful for about 7 months,” said Mr. Sy.

Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of Phu Quoc City People’s Committee, also said that the southwest monsoon pushes garbage from Thailand and Cambodia to Phu Quoc. According to Mr. Hung, tourists also see garbage at the beach because the collection is not timely.

Garbage drifts into the park near Nguyen Trung Truc Bridge, Phu Quoc City. Photo: Viet Tuong.

Mr. Huynh Van Dinh, Head of Phu Quoc Natural Resources and Environment Department, also affirmed similarly, saying that garbage is discharged from ships moving at sea and from Cambodia.

“The first Saturday of the month, we all go out to collect garbage, the rest of the days are the work of the forces of the Public Works Management Board. The deployment of garbage collection with many forces is for the purpose of propaganda for people to join,” said Mr. Dinh.

Phu Quoc currently has a trial operation of a waste treatment plant in Ham Ninh commune with a capacity of 60 tons/day. This plant is increasing its capacity to 100 tons/day and is mainly treated by incineration.

@ Zing News