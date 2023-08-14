Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 break pre-order record for foldable smartphones

Just two weeks after their launch, Samsung’s latest foldable phone duo, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Flip5, have reached a milestone of the highest pre-order volume since the South Korean phone manufacturer introduced folding smartphones.

In India, within just 28 hours after their debut, the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 garnered over 100,000 pre-orders, nearly doubling the pre-order count of their predecessors, the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Samsung announced that they began accepting orders on July 27th, and these products will hit the shelves in this populous market on August 18th.

“We are pleased with the enthusiastic reception of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in India. These new devices reflect the company’s effort to meet customer demands through the latest technologies,” said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung’s new flip phone model, Galaxy Flip5 has a 50% increase in orders compared to Flip4

Samsung unveiled its latest foldable phone models at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul on July 26th. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, believed to be the most significant upgrade for the Fold5 and Flip5 models compared to their predecessors, was introduced. Alongside this, the South Korean electronics manufacturer introduced new hinge technology (Flex Hinge) for both products, completely eliminating the gap in the screen when the devices are folded. In terms of storage capacity, the Z Flip5 is equipped with 256 GB of memory, along with a new 3.4-inch external display, significantly larger than the 1.9-inch display of the Flip4. According to Samsung, the launch of the Galaxy Z Series 5 lineup has generated a wave of discussions within technology communities and forums. Among these, the Flip5 model has seen a 50% increase in orders compared to the previous version. With the Z Fold5 model, the Korean giant positions the device as a productivity hub, featuring a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch external display with HD+ resolution. Both displays of the Fold5 feature a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Furthermore, both products are water-resistant with an IPX8 rating, equipped with Armor Aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.