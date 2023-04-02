“Furies” debuted in the Top 10 Non-English Speaking Films of 11 countries worldwide.

In the first week of its release, “Furies” had 4.32 million views and entered the Top 10 lists of films in 11 countries, including the Bahamas, Brazil, Romania, Nigeria, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Korea, and others. “Furies” is now ranked first among the top ten films in Vietnam.

“Furies” follows the journey of three characters: Bi, Thanh, and Hong, a trio of heroes who join forces fiercely to bring down a dangerous gang led by a treacherous criminal leader Hai. Viewers will have to predict whether the assassins’ guild is being manipulated into a means of revenge when a trio of assassins enters the underground criminal organization to deliver violent justice.

“Furies” has also received praise from the international media for its outstanding cinematography and superb acting. “The characters in the picture are fairly little in appearance,” Decider said, “yet Toc Tien demonstrated a strong temperament and inner power in her performance.” This publication also commented on the filmmaking technique of Veronica Ngo (Ngo Thanh Van): “Veronica continues the same way of directing the action as the last film – there is no hesitancy in the bloody, brutal violence that serves as the highlight of the film.”

According to Variety, “Furies is evocative of the manner of classic Hong Kong bloodbath hero films and includes a little of an ‘invincible female warrior’ picture set by Thai male actors JeeJa Yanin (“Chocolate,” Raging Phoenix” starred).”

@vtv.vn