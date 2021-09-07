Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel in Vietnam?

All passengers must have valid negative Covid test results and received two vaccine doses.

Passengers who test negative for Covid-19 and have received two vaccine doses should be allowed to fly on some domestic routes, according to the latest proposal by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

The national aviation agency has drafted proposal to open regular domestic flights amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak with the aim of maintaining air transport, promoting economic recovery for localities and removing difficulties for businesses.

Under the draft, flights from airports in provinces and cities that are not under social distancing measures will place no limit on the number of passengers. They will only require that the passengers have a negative result from a test done within the last 72 hours, CAAV director Dinh Viet Thang said Monday.

Related: Vietnam welcomes the first 300 fully vaccinated international arrivals

According to CAAV, the flights from airports in all cities that are applying social distancing measures in whole or part of their areas can only carry officials and members of Covid-19 prevention and control forces. All passengers must have valid negative Covid test results.

Furthermore, passengers flying from cities and provinces that are applying total social distancing must get written consent from departure and arrival localities to fly.

The CAAV is collecting feedback on the draft proposal from the national carriers before submitting it to the Ministry of Transport for approval. Vietnamese airlines will be able to operate domestic routes with no restriction on operating frequency if the proposal is approved.

Also read: Coronavirus under control at home to a large expat community in HCMC

Currently, the aviation industry only operates flights carrying goods and passengers on duty as well as members of the Covid-19 prevention and control force. In July, the authority had asked carriers to limit the number of flights from socially distancing localities to Hanoi based on concerns over the coronavirus threat. The Hanoi-HCMC flight route, an important one, has been limited to a maximum of two flights a day.

Vietnam has recorded 532,491 Covid-19 cases since the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country late April, VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

