Fujifilm launches its latest instant camera Instax Mini 11

Recently, the International Minh Viet Joint Stock Company (IMV) kicked off the lanching event of Instax Mini 11 – the latest instant camera from Fujifilm.

Fujifilm Instax is leading the instant camera market over the world. With the famous slogan “Never stop”, Fujifilm satisfies its fans by offering a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices including the cheap segment (valued under VND 2 million) and mid-range segment (valued from VND 3-5 million).

Instax products win customers’ hearts thanks to its eye-catching designs as well as easy-to-use functions.

Among Instax cameras, Instax Mini 9 is considered Fujifilm’s best-selling instant camera. Following this success, the company launched a new improved camera line from Mini 9, the Instax Mini 11.

Compared to its predecessor, the Mini 11 has a more compact, more modern design, with 5 trendy colors: blush pink, sky blue, charcoal gray, white ( ice white) and lilac purple (lilac purple).

Instax Mini 11 has improved the ability to light up both the subject and the background, to produce a more eye-catching photo. In addition, the machine has a new selfie mode, allowing users to easily take close-ups, by dragging the front edge of the lens after turning on the camera and aligning with the selfie mirror on the front of the device.

Similar to the Mini 9, the Mini 11 is equipped with an automatic exposure mode, which optimizes shutter speed and flash according to ambient light conditions. Instead of setting a fixed shutter speed of 1/60 second like the old model, the Mini 11 gives a shutter speed of 1/2 to 1/250 second.

Instax Mini 11 comes with the slogan “Now even more ways to give”. This is also the message that Fujifilm wants to convey to its customers.

Fujifilm hopes Instax will bridge the love, help you connect with the outside world through beautiful little pictures. Instead of taking photos and keeping them, you can share them with others so that the joy can spread and spread.

Currently, Instax Mini 11 is priced at 1.99 million VND, distributed exclusively by the International Minh Viet Joint Stock Company (IMV).

International Minh Viet Joint Stock Company (IMV) is the exclusive distributor of Fujifilm Instax products in Vietnam. To become an Instax distribution agent, customers contact the company’s representative via email tri.huynhhuu@imv.com.vn.

Address: 87 Hoang Van Thai, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City

Phone: 02854165858 (ext. 330)

Website: instaxcamera.com.vn | Fanpage: Instax Camera Vietnam.

By Daisy Nguyen

