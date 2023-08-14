Every foreign citizen across the globe can now apply for a Vietnam e-visa online

The government has decided to grant electronic visas (e-visas) to citizens of all countries and territories entering Vietnam from August 15.

According to the government resolution dated August 14, there are 13 airports that allow foreign nationals to enter and exit using e-visas, including Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Da Nang, Cat Bi, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Phu Bai, Van Don, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Phu Cat, and Lien Khuong.

16 land border crossings apply e-visas, including Tay Trang (Dien Bien), Mong Cai (Quang Ninh), Huu Nghi (Lang Son), Lao Cai, Na Meo (Thanh Hoa), Nam Can (Nghe An), Cau Treo (Ha Tinh), Cha Lo (Quang Binh), La Lay and Lao Bao (Quang Tri), Bo Y (Kon Tum), Moc Bai and Xa Mat (Tay Ninh), Tinh Bien and Vinh Xuong (An Giang), and Ha Tien (Kien Giang).

13 sea border crossings apply e-visas, including Hon Gai and Cam Pha (Quang Ninh), Hai Phong, Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa), Vung Ang (Ha Tinh), Chan May (Thua Thien Hue), Da Nang, Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh), Dung Quat (Quang Ngai), Vung Tau (Ba Ria – Vung Tau), Ho Chi Minh City, and Duong Dong (Kien Giang).

On the same day, the government decided to extend the temporary residence period from 15 to 45 days for citizens of 13 countries that Vietnam unilaterally exempts from visas.

Specifically, these countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus. Citizens of these countries can temporarily reside in Vietnam for 45 days from their date of entry, regardless of passport type or entry purpose.

Earlier, the National Assembly allowed an extension of the temporary residence period to 45 days for citizens of countries exempted from visas by Vietnam, compared to the period specified in the 2014 Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

In June, the National Assembly passed amendments to the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, which allowed for an extension of the e-visa period from 30 to 90 days.

The National Assembly has entrusted the government with deciding the list of countries and territories whose citizens are granted e-visas and the list of international border crossings allowing foreign nationals to enter and exit using e-visas.

The expansion of e-visa issuance and extension is expected by the government and businesses to create significant leverage for attracting tourism, investment, business collaboration, and scientific research.

Currently, e-visas are issued by the Immigration Department through an electronic transaction system and are valid for a single entry. Prior to this resolution, Vietnam issued e-visas to citizens of 80 countries.

