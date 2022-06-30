From now on, people can register their marriage online

People can do online marriage registration by following the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the marriage registration page on the National Public Service Portal https://dichvucong.gov.vn/p/home/dvc-chi-tiet-thu-tuc-hanh-chinh.html?ma_thu_tuc=1,000894

Then select the Province/City, County/District, Ward/Commune where the marriage registration procedure is carried out and press OK .

Step 2: Login to the system

After people select Submit Online , the system will ask users to log in to the National Public Service Portal. People can use an account issued by the National Public Service Portal or an account issued by Vietnam Post.

In case you do not have an account, people choose Register and follow the instructions

Step 3: Declare marriage registration information

After logging in, the system will take the user to the information declaration page of each locality.

People need to fill in the correct information about the woman, the man, the relevant information… The fields marked with a red * are required to be filled out.

Step 4: Submit attached documents

In the Attachment section , people upload image files about the necessary documents for the authorities to verify and process the application. Types of documents include:

– A certificate of marital status issued by the People’s Committee of the commune if the applicant for marriage registration does not register his/her permanent residence at the place where the marriage registration procedures are carried out.

In case the marriage registration requester is working, studying or working abroad for a definite term, he/she must submit a certificate of marital status issued by a diplomatic mission or consular mission of Vietnam. Male overseas issued (requires a copy from the original)

– Documents proving the identity of both men and women such as: Passport, ID card / CCCD or other papers with photos and personal information issued by competent authorities, still valid. The ID/CCCd needs to be taken on both sides from the original or a notarized copy.

– Documents proving the residence of both men and women: Household registration book or temporary residence book of both sides taken from the original or a notarized copy. If the household registration book has been revoked, a certificate of residence is required.

– Extract divorce notes for cases where Vietnamese citizens have registered their permanent residence in the commune to carry out marriage registration procedures, and their previous divorce has been resolved at a foreign competent authority. Extracts of divorce notes need to be taken from the original, a notarized copy or from the Original Book.

Step 3: Check all the information declared, select “I take responsibility before the law for the above declaration”

Select Continue , enter the correct code and then press Submit to complete. Finally, wait for the result to confirm the profile is sent to the email address.

If the application is incomplete or incomplete, there will be instructions for the applicant to supplement and complete the application according to regulations.

At the time of receiving the results, people bring the original documents or copies with officials to the competent agency to compare and receive the results.

