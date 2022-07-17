From now on, employees can receive simple pensions at home

How can employees receive pension?

Currently, the social insurance agency is paying pensions through one of two main methods:

– Pay cash to the employee or the employee’s authorized person

Depending on the registered location, the employee or the employee’s authorized person can receive the pension directly at the social insurance agency or the postal system to sign a contract with the social insurance agency to pay the pension and social insurance allowance and beneficiary management.

– Pay pensions through employees’ personal accounts opened at banks

Every month, the pension will be transferred to the account registered by the employee. However, the social insurance agency only accepts the official bank account of the pensionee.

In the case of registering an account number in the name of another person, the social insurance agency will not handle pension payments in this way.

How to change the form of pension receipt?

In addition to the traditional way of submitting documents at the social insurance agency, employees can now sit at home and easily perform this procedure on the VssID application or the Public Service Portal of Vietnam Social Insurance.

* Change the form of receiving pension online at the VssID application

Step 1: Log in to the VssID app with your social insurance code

In the Public Service section, select Change the form of payment or the information of the beneficiary of the social insurance scheme

Step 2: Select the desired form of pension receipt and fill in all the information.

Items marked with a red * are required information

Step 3: After you have filled in correctly and filled in all the information, press Submit

The system will send a message indicating the OTP code, the user enters the OTP code and pressConfirm to complete the change.

* Change the form of online pension receipt on the Public Service Portal of Vietnam Social Insurance



Step 1: Visit the website https://dichvucong.baohiemxahoi.gov.vn/#/index and log in with the social insurance code

Step 2: In the Profile declaration section, find the item “Recipients receiving social insurance benefits in cash transfer to receive by personal account and vice versa, or change personal information”.

Step 3: Select the desired form of pension receipt and fill in all the information

Items marked with a red * are required information

Step 4: Enter the verification code and press Confirm.

The system will send an OTP code message, the user enters the OTP code and press X to confirm to complete the change.